Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 33,266 Shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,266 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 2.19% of International General Insurance worth $13,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International General Insurance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 746,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of International General Insurance by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International General Insurance by 492.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 55,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of International General Insurance in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

International General Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIC opened at $14.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $649.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.22. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $15.26.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.10 million for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 25.26%.

International General Insurance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 3.70%.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

