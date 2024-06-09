Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,471 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Texas Roadhouse worth $15,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 36,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,349 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2,985.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 201,714 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,724,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $167.93 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $174.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.31.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Northcoast Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.