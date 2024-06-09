Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 1,349 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $12,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,270.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 57,126 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,949 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $94.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $104.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,622.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

