Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $435,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,406.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,338.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,232.12. The company has a market cap of $651.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $788.78 and a 12 month high of $1,445.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Evercore ISI began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,341.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.