Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $435,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,406.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,338.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,232.12. The company has a market cap of $651.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $788.78 and a 12 month high of $1,445.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Evercore ISI began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,341.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
