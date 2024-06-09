Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 190,794 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 6,368.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,794 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Timken worth $15,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 7.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,826,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,233,000 after acquiring an additional 131,253 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 16.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 764,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,159,000 after purchasing an additional 109,767 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,995,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Timken by 31.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,015,000 after purchasing an additional 164,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $83.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day moving average is $82.98.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,781,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares in the company, valued at $32,678,122.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,781,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,678,122.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Evercore ISI cut Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.91.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

