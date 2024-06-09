Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 2,688 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $14,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 48,040.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $150,318,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,549,000 after purchasing an additional 151,844 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after acquiring an additional 126,413 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,224,002,000 after acquiring an additional 121,847 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $1,028.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $939.99 and a 200-day moving average of $871.54.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

