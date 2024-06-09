Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,870 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Avantor worth $14,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Avantor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Avantor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Avantor by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Avantor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of AVTR opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

