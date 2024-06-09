Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 22,865 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,865 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Glacier Bancorp worth $14,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 66,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $44.06. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.43%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

