Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $11.26 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Rogco LP grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 6,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 100.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

