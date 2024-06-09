968,016 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 968,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,423,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1,570.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OWL shares. UBS Group raised Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:OWL opened at $16.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

