Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,268 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Rambus worth $15,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,756,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,794,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,476,000 after buying an additional 616,670 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,306,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,134,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,893,000 after buying an additional 515,657 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 805,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,946,000 after buying an additional 452,190 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Stock Down 1.3 %

RMBS opened at $55.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.19. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 78.14%. Equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rambus

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $247,516.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,936.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $940,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,164,740.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $247,516.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,936.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,560 shares of company stock valued at $6,418,468. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.