Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 9,849 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $14,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $157,685,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $139,522,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,005 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 267.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,519,000 after acquiring an additional 730,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $35,903,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 1.2 %

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.417 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.