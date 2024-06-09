Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,732 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Wintrust Financial worth $14,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,745,000 after acquiring an additional 26,469 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Shares of WTFC opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.90 and its 200 day moving average is $96.06. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.61 and a fifty-two week high of $105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

