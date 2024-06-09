Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 34,748 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 498,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,748 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $66,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Prologis by 1,252.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,582 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Prologis by 15,575.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,027,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,523 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Prologis by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,296,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,068,000 after purchasing an additional 723,807 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 43.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,402,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,561,000 after purchasing an additional 721,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.39.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.