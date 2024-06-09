Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,287,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,593 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $65,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,138,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Patterson Companies by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,075,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PDCO opened at $23.78 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.23%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

