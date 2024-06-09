Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $65.88 Million Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 197,558 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 2.15% of Albany International worth $65,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,335,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,512,000 after buying an additional 45,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $33,273,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,127,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 12.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 468,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,395,000 after buying an additional 50,653 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albany International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of AIN opened at $84.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.48. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $99.41.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.41 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albany International

In related news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,937.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,937.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert D. Starr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at $220,388.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.