Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $70.18 Million Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,708 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 2.25% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $70,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWE. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 499.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2,037.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,560.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

NWE stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.31%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.