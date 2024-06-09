Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,124,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,547 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $68,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.25 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

