Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,821,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,265 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 4.43% of First Bancorp worth $67,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 17,233.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 57.1% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

First Bancorp Price Performance

FBNC opened at $31.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.02. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.12 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 20.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.77%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

