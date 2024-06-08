First National Bank of Omaha Sells 3,723 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 93,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,117,000 after buying an additional 34,150 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $115,494,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paychex

Paychex Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $122.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.27 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.40%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.