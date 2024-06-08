American International Group Inc. Has $11.31 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,417,000. ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,820,000 after buying an additional 518,009 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 149,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE WMB opened at $40.72 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on WMB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.