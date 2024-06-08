Carrier Global Co. (CARR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on August 8th

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Carrier Global has raised its dividend payment by an average of 38.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Carrier Global has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average is $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

