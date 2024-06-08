First National Bank of Omaha Trims Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,762 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. American National Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.7 %

O stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

