ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.37 and last traded at $78.98. 536,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,846,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 52,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.