ABM Industries Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the business services provider on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

ABM Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ABM Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE ABM opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $242,491.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,000.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,000.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $245,323.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

