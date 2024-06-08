Northern Trust Corp Sells 497,318 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,336,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 497,318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.94% of Micron Technology worth $882,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 67.5% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,002,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $72,002,685.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,446 shares of company stock valued at $44,205,683. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $130.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.00 billion, a PE ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $134.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.