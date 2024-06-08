First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58,946 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in State Street by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,434,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $698,663,000 after buying an additional 29,190 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,624,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $309,677,000 after acquiring an additional 180,093 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in State Street by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,658,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,462,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 537,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,243,000 after purchasing an additional 79,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $74.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average is $74.61. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $79.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.