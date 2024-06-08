First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2,010.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $403.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $417.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

