Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Makes New $201,000 Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Centene by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Centene by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Centene by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 898,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,710,000 after acquiring an additional 386,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,942,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $69.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

