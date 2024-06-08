Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,986,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.22% of Emerson Electric worth $679,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 73,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 41,875 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1,630.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 85,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 80,399 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 248,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 36,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.56.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

