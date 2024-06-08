Northern Trust Corp Has $375.28 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,275,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.72% of Republic Services worth $375,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Republic Services by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 43,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Republic Services by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Republic Services by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,058,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,545,000 after purchasing an additional 145,097 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Republic Services by 330.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $186.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $196.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.95 and its 200-day moving average is $177.98.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

