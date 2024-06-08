Northern Trust Corp Sells 163,383 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,320,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163,383 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Consolidated Edison worth $393,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 702,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,927,000 after acquiring an additional 252,617 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 25,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 60,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.58.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $91.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.35 and its 200-day moving average is $91.19. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.