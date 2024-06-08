PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,122,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 644,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of PayPal worth $683,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in PayPal by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in PayPal by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after buying an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $67.30 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

