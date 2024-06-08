Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.81. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

