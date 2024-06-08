Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 4,966 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 131.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in United Rentals by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in United Rentals by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,806,000 after buying an additional 1,799,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on URI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.73.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $643.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $382.24 and a fifty-two week high of $732.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $675.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $626.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

