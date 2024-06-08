RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,479,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,887 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.02% of RTX worth $1,134,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in RTX by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after buying an additional 17,351,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in RTX by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,222 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in RTX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,147,000 after buying an additional 677,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $690,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $108.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.65.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

