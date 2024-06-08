ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.400-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ABM Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE ABM opened at $50.98 on Friday. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at $896,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at $896,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,643 shares of company stock worth $1,055,490 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

