Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,487,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,923 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,651,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 103.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,621 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,306,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,036 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.