Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 5,651 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Barclays lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $221.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $226.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,845 shares of company stock worth $26,577,524. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

