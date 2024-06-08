Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 45,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 339,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 101,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $168.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.45 and a 52 week high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.35.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

