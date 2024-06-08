Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $4.32 Million in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $111,980,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 639,246 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 450,422 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $24,785,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9,558.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after buying an additional 282,166 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DD shares. UBS Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $80.04 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 97.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

