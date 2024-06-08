Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) were up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.86. Approximately 17,778,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 16,254,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $4,667,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $2,579,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,498.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $4,667,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,539,351 shares of company stock valued at $28,861,419 in the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

