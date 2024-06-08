Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,408,000 after buying an additional 1,016,719 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.