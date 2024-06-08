Cibc World Markets Corp Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 136.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.1 %

RSG opened at $186.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.95 and its 200-day moving average is $177.98. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $196.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.14.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

