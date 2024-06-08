Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $671,000 Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBOE. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $172.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.40. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

