Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 68,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 87,485 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $580,871.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,989.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,124,998 shares of company stock worth $379,707,253 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

