American International Group Inc. Sells 2,068 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.4 %

CBRE stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day moving average is $88.60. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $98.65.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

