Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,351,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,982,000 after purchasing an additional 31,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $643.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $382.24 and a 12-month high of $732.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $675.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $626.53.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $612.73.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

