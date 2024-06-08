Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $8.22 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.05% of Snap-on worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $1,203,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,092,000 after acquiring an additional 37,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $268.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $249.84 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 39.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,850 shares of company stock valued at $17,323,118 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

