PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.55 and last traded at $66.21. Approximately 8,355,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 15,064,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.53.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.11. The company has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $749,561,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 420.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after buying an additional 2,616,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after buying an additional 1,575,930 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after buying an additional 904,804 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

